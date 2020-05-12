COVID19: Doyin Okupe And Wife Discharged After Testing Negative

Doyin Okupe and his wife have been discharged from the Ogun state Covid-19 treatment Centre after they obtained 2 negative reports on Tuesday.
Mr. Okupe and his wife tested positive to the virus on the 23rd of April and have been receiving treatment.
In a statement released on Twitter, Mr. Okupe thanked The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, The Commisioner of Health, Dr. Coker and the enter Staff of the Ogun State Centre for his recovery.
Doyin Okupe is a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan.