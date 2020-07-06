COVID19: Dubai Opens Up To Tourists From Tuesday

Tourists would be allowed back in Dubai from July 7 after a closure of more than three months to contain COVID-19.
This was announced by the Gulf city-state, on Sunday.
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management was quoted as saying, “Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7.”
While giving a list of protocols for travellers entering the Gulf emirate, it said “Travellers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries.”
It said tourists are “required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports.” Positive tests are to observe mandatory 14-day isolation.
According to the report, a test for coronavirus is mandatory and should be done 96 hours before travelling to Dubai.
It explained that visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as fill a special “health declaration form”.
Citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from Tuesday, the report stated.
Dubai is one of the seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to worldometer, the UAE has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of coronavirus, including 302 deaths.