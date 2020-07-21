COVID19: Edo Begins Online, TV Broadcast Of Skills, Others

As part of efforts to equip youths in Edo State with new skill set to function optimally in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has commenced online and Television broadcast of its skills development programmes as well as job creation strategies, entrepreneurship and personal development, among others.
Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, Managing Director, EdoJobs, disclosed this in a chat with reporters in Benin, the state capital.
According to her, the trainings will further create opportunities for more young people to gain the right skill set that will make them stand out as entrepreneurs amid disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Mrs. Dare said that the 30-minute television programme which commenced on Monday, July 20, 2020 will be aired on the Edo State Broadcasting Service every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
She explained that on Mondays the youths will be trained on soft skills including emotional intelligence, personal growth, presentation, listening and communication skills, interview skills, time management and empathy among other skills required to make every Edo youth become a better person and worker.
On Wednesdays, she said the agency will broadcast sessions on skills acquisition including face shield production, fashion and design, paint and soap making, beauty and makeup and bead making, among others.
She added that Fridays have been set aside for digital skills including web analytics, digital marketing, data analysis, artificial intelligence, graphics and web design, setting and growing businesses on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, maximising digital platforms to improve your business, career and life, among others.
The agency noted: “EdoJobs has continued to lead extensive skills development programmes across the state in furtherance of the Obaseki-led administration’s vision to tackle unemployment in Edo State.”