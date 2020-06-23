COVID19: Edo State Discharges 45 More Patients

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki announced Tuesday, that 45 more patients have tested negative to the Coronavirus. The patients having shown signs of recovery, were discharged from isolation centers across the state.

The Governor made this known in a brief statement on Twitter.

Governor Obaseki further expressed gratitude to medical personnel and other frontline workers in the State battling the global pandemic.

He termed them “hardworking” and “diligent” frontline workers who have “shown uncommon resolve in this trying time”.

The Governor further urged Edo state residents to obey safety guidelines, as well as ensure the protection of the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the lethal virus.

