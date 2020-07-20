COVID19: Edo State Govt Partners UN, FG, Provides Palliatives To Women, People Living With Disabilities

As part of strategic efforts by the Edo State Government to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on citizens, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) Women and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has provided palliative packages to women in Edo State.

The palliative packages were made available with the support and assistance of UN Women, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Edo State Government and the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Gender Issues.

According to the commissioner for Women Affairs and Gender Issues, Hon. Mrs. Maria Edeko, the items were distributed to women in Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) and Uromi in Esan North East, LGA.

The items we’re specifically distributed to Women Living with Disabilities, aged women, People Living with HIV and widows.

In her words, “We have decided to come to Orhionmwon first because it has a lot of victims of Human Trafficking and it is densely populated.

“The palliative package is meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19, and we are to ensure it reaches the grassroots. The steering committee for the project is made up of various groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Ministry staff. They are here to present the items to them.

“The items we are distributing include noodles, rice, beans, palm oil, garri, detergent soaps, seasoning, salt and nose masks. We are grateful to all the collaborators who made this possible.”

Comr. Ann Obehi Ojiugo, Vice Chairperson, Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disability and leader, women with disabilities, Edo State, expressed deep appreciation to Obaseki, for his reforms on inclusive governance.

She said: “We have never had it so good like this in Edo State. The Governor is a man that runs an administration of inclusiveness. That is why he allowed the people with disabilities to benefit from the palliatives. People Living with Disabilities are the worst hit in this COVID-19 period, because we could not go anywhere to source for our daily bread.”

“I am very grateful to the federal and state governments for this gesture. I want to pledg my support for Governor Obaseki’s programmes,” a beneficiary of the relief materials at Abudu in Orhionmwon LGA, Mrs. Cecilia Ajayi, said.

See photos:

Some beneficiaries of palliatives