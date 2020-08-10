COVID19: Edo State Govt Urges Strict Adherence To Protocols As Schools Resume Today

Edo State Government has tasked school administrators to ensure strict adherence to guidelines emplaced by relevant agencies to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), as secondary schools in the State open for exit examination classes today (Monday).
The Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, during a meeting with school principals and chief inspectors in the Ministry of Education, said the government is committed to ensuring that all students who are resuming for their external examinations are safe from coronavirus disease.
The commissioner was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Stella-Maris Imasuen.
He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that no student is infected with COVID-19.
Ijegbai urged the school administrators to ensure hand sanitisers and other safety gadgets are provided to ensure safety of both teachers and students.
He gave warm commendation to the principals for their support to government and their dedication to duty over the years, assuring that their welfare remains paramount to the government.