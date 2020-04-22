COVID19: Egypt Donates Medical Supplies To USA, Italy

Egypt has given aid to USA and Italy, for their fight against Coronavirus. They donated medical supplies to both countries, according to the Africa Facts Zone.

Egypt has given aid to USA and Italy, for their fight against Coronavirus. They donated medical supplies to both countries. pic.twitter.com/y2bUIO5V73 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 22, 2020

The US has suffered more confirmed coronavirus deaths than any other country.

According to Financial Times, more than 1,500 people in the US died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the smallest daily increase in a week, but enough to push the total number of fatalities above 37,000.

Italy has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after Spain and the US. On Sunday, the increase of active positive cases in the country was 486.

More than 24,000 people have so far died of the coronavirus in Italy, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease globally.

However, as people who die at home or in care facilities are not included in the country’s figures, many believe the actual death and infection rates may be higher than the official tallies.