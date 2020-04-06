COVID19: Egyptians And 140 Lebanese Evacuate Nigeria

The effect of the corona virus outbreak in the world is no longer news, as countries are evacuating their citizens from other countries.

On Sunday 5th of April 2020, 37 Egyptians and 140 Lebanese evacuated Nigeria. The Egyptians were evacuated through the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri , while the Lebanese were evacuated through the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos state.

The Lebanese were evacuated by the Middle East Airline (MEA) on Sunday 5th April after undergoing thorough screening by health officials. The aircraft flew into the country under humanitarian arrangements.

Since March 26, Countries have commenced evacuation of its citizens in Nigeria including France, Germany and Isreal. Over 1000 people have so far evacuated the Country.

There are also indications that Canada and the United Kingdom plan on evacuating their citizen. The British High Commission in Nigeria has confirmed that about 4000 people have indicated their interest in returning home.