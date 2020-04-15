COVID19: EiE Publishes ‘Web of Infections’ Detailing Govt Officials Culpable for Spread of Coronavirus

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has published names of Government officials culpable for the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

In the publication titled ‘Web of Infections’, EiE noted that some of the top officials have endangered Nigerians, and as such failed the litmus test of leadership.

“Some of these leaders traveled to high risk COVID-19 countries and refused to self-isolate when they returned to the country”, their publication read in parts.

They highlighted the refusal to practise social distancing as another area where some of the Government official were found wanting.

In a recent tweet via their official Twitter handle, they gave detailed explanations of how these public office holders endangered the lives of Nigerians.

See tweets below.

1) Abba Kyari

Returned to Nigeria from Germany on March 14th, passing through the UK & Egypt.

Didn’t follow guidelines by @NCDCgov to self-isolate, thus endangering everyone that came in contact with him.”

2) Governor Bala Mohammed

Returned from Germany on March 15th

Didn’t follow guidelines by @NCDCgov to self-isolate, thus endangering everyone that came in contact with him.

#WebOfInfections – Governor Bala Mohammed 👷🏿

– Returned from Germany on March 15th

– Didn't follow guidelines by @NCDCgov to self-isolate, thus endangering everyone that came in contact with him.#OnePerson #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/IHcQ0NhXyW — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) April 15, 2020

3) Garba Shehu

Defied a Federal Government directive to shun large gatherings & maintain social distance.

4) Governor Seyi Makinde

Hosted the Southwest Zonal rally of the @OfficialPDPNig with over a thousand people in attendance on March 18th.

Tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24th.

#WebOfInfections – Governor @seyimakinde 👷

– Hosted the Southwest Zonal rally of the @OfficialPDPNig with over a thousand people in attendance on March 18th.

– Tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24th.#OnePerson#COVID19NIGERIA pic.twitter.com/7WLbOs1Nuf — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) April 15, 2020

5) Minister of Power, Sale Mamman

Returned to Nigeria from Germany with Mr. Kyari on March 14th and refused to self-isolate as indicated in @NCDCgov ‘public health advisory 4’ issued on February 29th.

6) Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK, George Adesola Oguntade

Celebrated his 80th birthday in London on March 10th.

UK had recorded 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of that date.

2 of the party guests are said to have died of of COVID-19.

George Adesola Oguntade 👷, Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK

– Celebrated his 80th birthday in London on March 10th.

– UK had recorded 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of that date.

– 2 of the party guests are said to have died of of COVID-19.#OnePerson#COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/KQeQj9AyIg — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) April 15, 2020

7) Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Celebrated his birthday on March 20th in a stacked-up room.

Some of the persons in the rooms were seen with face masks but with very little or no space between them.

8) Governor Hope Uzodinma

Swore in 23 commissioners & 89 Special Advisers & Senior Special Assistant on March 23rd.

Refused to practice social distancing as indicated in @NCDCgov ‘Public Health Advisory 5’ issued on March 15th.

#WebOfInfections – Governor Hope Uzodinma 👷

– Swore in 23 commissioners & 89 Special Advisers & Senior Special Assistant on March 23rd.

– Refused to practice social distancing as indicated in @NCDCgov 'Public Health Advisory 5' issued on March 15th. #OnePerson #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/g0Bl5nh9jm — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) April 15, 2020

9) Governor El-Rufai

Attended the NEC meeting where Mr. Bala Mohammed was also present on March 19th.

He also went around to monitor compliance with the lockdown directive in #Kaduna.

Tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28th.