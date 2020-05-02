COVID19: Ekiti Woman Fighting For Her Life After Losing Baby – Lack Of PPE Delaying Treatment

A 26 Year old woman who was admitted pregnant and with fever, a symptom of Covid-19 is fighting for her life at The Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti, even after losing her baby.
The Patient was admitted to the hospital with signs of fever which is one of the major symptoms of the virus.
Due to NCDC guidelines on treating patients this period, Doctors can’t treat patients showing symptoms without the required equipments like PPE .
The woman was admitted with a 9 Months pregnancy and needed to undergo an emergency CS operation but had her operation delayed by 5 hours due to the late provisions of the materials.
By the time the materials were available for an operation, the baby had already died in her uterus.
After losing her baby, the woman has developed respiratory issues and doctors can’t attend to her due to difficulties obtaining the PPE.
The Process to get the material is through a letter to the state CMAC which according to @Fisayosoyombo,( the Human Rights/ Investigative Journalist who brought the story to our attention), takes five hours.
https://mobile.twitter.com/fisayosoyombo/status/1256325674320580608
The Ekiti State Covid-19 Task force has been notified to test that patient’s Covid-19 status, which they have failed to do so far.
Fisayo Soyombo tweeted about this issue and has called for the hospital to make the PPE readily available so as to make doctors attend to the patient.