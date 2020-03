The sole coronavirus patient in Ekiti State has fully recovered and has now been discharged, the state governor, Kayode Fayemi has revealed.

Fayemi, who stated this via his Twitter handle, @kfayemi, wrote: “Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti state’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged.”

“With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation center. #COVID19Nigeria,” Fayemi added

