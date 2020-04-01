COVID19: Elsie Godwin Bemoans Regime’s ‘Incompetence’, Says #SitAtHome Order Was Declared Without Adequate Support For The Masses

Following the declaration of a total lockdown in the FCT, Ekiti and Ogun States, Popular Relationship Blogger, Elsie Godwin, on Wednesday, bemoaned what she described as “incompetence displayed by the people in government.”

Elsie took to her Twitter handle, @ELSiEiSY, to criticize the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, for asking the masses to stay indoor for two weeks without provide providing adequate support.

She tweeted:

“I wonder if the glaring incompetence displayed by the people in government is intentional or they just don’t know what and how to make decisions and properly execute them. I’m saddened this morning. The aim of this whole lock down is about to be futile & u cannot blame the people”

She continued:

“You expect people to sit in their houses without food or power. How in the world is that going to work?”

You expect people to sit in their houses without food or power. How in the world is that going to work? Now there is a relief fund link by the CBN being shared

(even by me) – https://t.co/tcHxchDFqF but I have to pause and think, are the people in need of this relief online? pic.twitter.com/2qU0JWat6A — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) April 1, 2020

Recall that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Covid-19 Regulations 2020 to declare Covid-19 as a “dangerous infectious disease.”

A statement from the presidency noted that the president had signed the regulations “in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.”

The Ruler’s spokesman, Garbage Shehu said the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, “also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction / Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.”

According to lockdown rules, Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs during these restrictions, “exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations,” the spokesman stressed.

The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State… — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 30, 2020

In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations… — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 30, 2020

…in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 30, 2020