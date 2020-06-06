COVID19: Enugu Records Three New Cases

Three new cases of the Covid19 infection have been confirmed in Enugu State, according to the government.
“Two of the new cases are male patients admitted for other severe underlying conditions,” a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Health. Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, and issued on Saturday revealed.
The State’s Ministry of Health further added that all three cases have a travel history, two from Lagos state and one from Rivers.
“Two of these cases hail from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State and the other from Enugu North LGA,” the statement said.
“Two of them came into Enugu State from Lagos while the other person came in from Rivers State.”
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Enugu to 30, with 16 discharged and one death.
The cases were reportedly previously being treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu.
However, due to a high index of suspicion, they were transferred to the hospital’s holding area while the State’s rapid response team was contacted for sample collection.
“The other case is also a male patient who developed symptoms and contacted the COVID-19 emergency number. He was assessed and subsequently invited for sample collection”, the statement read.