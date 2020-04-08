0 comments

#COVID19: Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency

by on April 8, 2020
 

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed has declared a state of emergency in his country in reaction to the spread of Coronavirus in the country. 

He said the decision was made following deliberations with the opposition politicians.

Referring to Article 93 of the Constitution, the prime minister said that the detriments of not taking the decision wouldn’t just stop at affecting today’s generation, but also their kids. 

See his tweet confirming the declaration.

In total, Ethopia has recorded 52 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths and four recoveries.

READ  The lies are too much, tell Nigerians the true cause of Fuel Scarcity - PDP tells APC
Africa, Breaking News, Health, Issues, News


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 