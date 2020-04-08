COVID19: Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed has declared a state of emergency in his country in reaction to the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He said the decision was made following deliberations with the opposition politicians.

Referring to Article 93 of the Constitution, the prime minister said that the detriments of not taking the decision wouldn’t just stop at affecting today’s generation, but also their kids.

See his tweet confirming the declaration.

የኢትዮጵያ መንግሥት የኮሮና ወረርሽኝ እየተባባሰ በመምጣቱ ምክንያት የአስቸኳይ ጊዜ ዐውጇል፡፡ pic.twitter.com/RwkPuUOg5M — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) April 8, 2020

In total, Ethopia has recorded 52 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths and four recoveries.