#COVID19: Ex-Super Eagles Midfielder, Mikel Obi Distributes 1,800 Crates Of Eggs To Vulnerable Nigerians
John Mikel Obi has called on fellow world citizens to do anything they can to help one another during this time that the world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Super Eagles captain made the call on Thursday after revealing that his team carried out distribution of fresh eggs to vulnerable households in Nigeria.
Mikel, who posted photos of the distribution on his Instagram, said the gesture was in a bid to help people survive the hardsip caused by the pandemic.
”Helping people to survive in these difficult times my team today distributed 1800 cases of fresh eggs to some of the poorest areas in Nigeria close to the farm,” Mikel wrote on Instagram.
“Let’s all try and help one another in this global crisis in anyway possible.”
Mikel is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in March, and is set to join Brazilian club, Botafago.
As at Friday night, Nigeria has confirmed 493 cases of Covid-19 with 17 deaths recorded and 159 recoveries.
Meanwhile, football stars like Danny Welbeck and Wilfred Zaha have also donated relief packages to communities in Ghana and Ivory Coast.
