COVID19: FAAN Issues New Guidelines To Passengers

As the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is set to gradually reopen the airspace it has vowed to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol as put in place by National Centre for Disease Control.

In a tweet posted on their page today,FAAN, adviced traveling passengers to ensure that they keep to every safety rules to allow them have effective and smooth service.

#COVID__19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the Airport 3 hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks.#MondayMotivation #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/AxUF1chz22 — FAAN (@FAAN_Official) June 15, 2020

In line with safety rules all passengers are expected to arrive three house before their scheduled take off time, FAAN hints.

While also responding to questions on their twitter page, FAAN also promised that proper arrangement has been put to address any issue that may arise in the course of its operation