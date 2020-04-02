COVID19: Fake Health officials Nabbed By Police For Selling Fake Sanitizers In Onitsha

The Anambra State police command has arrested four fake health officers with fake and adulterated sanitizers in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested on March 31st.

”On the 31/3/2020 at about 3 pm, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to Central Police Station Onitsha, arrested the following syndicate, Anthony Chidubem Oyatubo ‘m’ aged 30 years of Nimo, Njikoka LGA, Nwachukwu Chidi ‘m’ aged 31 years of Awka, Chris C.Okeke ‘m’ aged 30years of Awka and Olisa Moura ‘m’ aged 25 years of Onitsha”.

Haruna in the statement said the suspects who claimed to be officials of the Ministry of health fully kitted with reflective jackets and caps with inscriptions”FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19″, were arrested with flyers, hand sanitizers and face masks which they produced locally under unhygienic conditions and selling the products to the unsuspecting members of the public as well as distributing same to various outlets in Onitsha before their arrests.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were neither government workers nor health officials as they claimed but misguided elements who took advantage of the present pandemic situation to market their unhygienic products to the oblivious buyers.

“Exhibits recovered in their possessions includes, three cartons of hand sanitizers, flyers, several reflective jackets, four caps and over fifty nose masks, he added.

He aded that the suspects would be charged to Court once investigation has been concluded.

