COVID19: Family Of Index Case In Kogi Speak Out, Refute Earlier “No Infections” Claim.

The Nigerian Center For Disease Control Center (NCDC) on Wednesday had revealed the discovery of two Coronavirus cases in Kogi State. Their claim was quickly rejected by the state’s government, who denied any such findings and described the NCDC as “fraudulent”.

However, a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Chief Tai Ejibunu (Obatebise of Oweland) on behalf of the Ejibunu Family, lent credence to NCDC’s findings. The family confirmed that the index case is the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu.

The Ejibunus pinpointed concern for the well-being of other residents as reason for their public declaration.

“We wish to confirm that Covid-19 has found its way sadly into our community and the State”, the statement reads.

“Therefore, no need for Kogi State government to deny the obvious. We would like to stress that the Chief Imam, of recent, had never ventured outside Kogi State by way of travelling outside the State. So, the ‘virus’ could have been contacted within”.

The Full Statement Reads:

Matters Arising:

Our attention has been drawn to the series of discussions going on this Platform concerning Covid19 index case in Kabba and the identity of the index case.

I wish to affirm, on behalf of Ejibunu family, that the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, was down with flu some few days back and he had to be hospitalised at the Specialist Hospital in Kabba. Further medical attention was sought at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja as the flu did not abate after some days.

At the FMC, he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja and the text conducted on him by the NCDC showed that he was Covid-19 positive. The test conducted on one of his sons who had been with him since, came out negative.

The family would have come out to speak on the matter, but we were not comfortable with the ding dong game going on between the NCDC and the Kogi State government.

The family is concerned about the well being of other Owes and we wish to confirm that Covid-19 has found its way sadly to our community and the State. Therefore, no need for Kogi State government to deny the obvious. We would like to stress that the Chief Imam, of recent, had never ventured outside Kogi State by way of travelling outside the State. So, the ‘virus’ could have been contacted within.

We wish to advise our people to please abide by the protocols emplaced by the NCDC and play safe.

The family is cooperating with the Kogi State Government and the NCDC to stem the spread. This evening, contact tracing and testing of family members of the Chief Imam had began.

What we need from our people is empathy and no need for the acrimonious exchange of views and counter views. May God save Oweland and her people in particular and the state in general.

Sincerely, Chief Tai Ejibunu (Obatebise of Oweland)

For: Ejibunu Family

Kogi Had Earlier Denied NCDC’s Findings.

During his appearance on Politics Today on Thursday, Kogi state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo completely disregarded the NCDC findings as irrelevant.

“We are completely rejecting such declarations because they do not even conform to the protocols set by the NCDC itself”, he said.

“When you look at the history of the cases they declared, the patient was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja for symptoms that were far from COVID-19 symptoms.

“But they were not attended to there and the next thing was to bring them to the National Hospital in Abuja. And within a few hours, they were tested, and under 24 hours, the man was declared COVID-19 positive.

It is fraudulent as far we are concerned and we are rejecting them in its entirety.”











