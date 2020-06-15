COVID19: FCT Discharge 12 COVID-19 Patients

Twelve people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Federal Capital Territory FCT have been discharged, the FCT Administration has announced.

These patients were discharged on Sunday night having satisfied all the necessary protocols.

Series of confirmation test was carried out on the discharged patients to ensure they were adequately fit to be released to go about their normal lives.

The figure brings to 349, the total number of patients who have been discharged in the territory.

While FCT now has 1,247 confirmed cases following the addition of 35 new cases on Sunday, the territory currently have 872 active cases and 26 fatalities.

The Minister Mallam Musa Bello has pledged that his administration will continue to do all it can to reduce the effect of the virus as well as keep its residents safe.