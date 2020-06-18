COVID19: FCT Discharge 6, Records 67 New Cases

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCT, has announced the discharge of six COVID-19 persons who were been treated at the FCT isolation centre.



The Administration disclosed this on its twitter handle as part of its daily update on COVID-19 in the Territory.



These persons where discharged on June 17 having satisfied all the necessary protocols.

The figure brings to 367, the total number of patients who have been discharged in the territory.



While FCT now has 1,391 confirmed cases following the addition of 67 new cases on Thursday, the territory currently have 996 active cases and 28 deaths.