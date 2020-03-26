COVID19: FCT Minister Inspects 300-Bed Space Facility That Can Serve As An Isolation And Treatment Centre

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, inspected 300-bed space facility, that can serve as an isolation and a treatment centre for coronavirus patient.

Alh. Bello disclosed this via his twitter handle, @MuhdMusaBello.

He tweeted:

“I have just inspected a 300-bed space facility that can serve as an isolation and treatment centre for #COVID19 patients, should the need arise in the FCT.

“The most critical thing is that this place has a lot of space. There is possibly no place in the whole of Abuja with a hospital facility that can accommodate up to five floors.

“More importantly, there is constant power supply as well as adequate water supply.

“Alongside the officials of the @Fmohnigeria, @NCDCgov & of course our public health officials, we will jointly decide what needs to be done here.

“We have commitments from the private sector organizations who are willing to support the national efforts to fight the #COVID19.”

