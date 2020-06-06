COVID19: FCT Records 30 New Recoveries

FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello has revealed that 30 Covid19 patients have been discharged from isolation centres in Nigeria’s capital city after testing negative to the virus.
Bello, who revealed this on Saturday said that the total number of discharged patients in the nation’s capital has risen to 245.
“I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged an additional thirty (30), #COVID19 patients, from our treatment facilities in the FCT.
“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility,” he said via Twitter.
Meanwhile, statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed a spike in infections in the FCT, Abuja at 862 infections. 22 have reportedly died from the dreaded virus, with 595 more active cases.