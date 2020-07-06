COVID19: FCTA Releases List Of 7 Testing Centres In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has released list of seven testing centres in Abuja for COVID-19.
In a post on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, the FCTA listed the hospitals where the test can be taken.
Nyanya General Hospital and Garki General Hospital were listed among the certified testing centers for the novel Coronavirus.
FCTA tweeted:
“Here is a list of facilities that will serve as #COVID19 Testing Centres in the FCT Abuja.
“@NCDCgov National Reference Lab, Gaduwa, UATHospital, Gwagwalada
“@Fmohnigeria HQ, Garki hospital , FMC Jabi ,Nyanya General Hospital and National Hospital.”
