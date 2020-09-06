COVID19: FG Says N30.5 Billion Was Used In Four Months To Fight Virus

The Federal Government claimed recently that it used N30.5 billion on overall attempt to contain spread of the COVID-19 virus between month of April and July, 2020.
This revelation was made known by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. He explained further that the money stands for just 84% of total N36.3 billion grants received by the Federal Government to help contain the virus.
According to him, the balance remaining was estimated at N5.9 billion.
He gave response to Freedom of Information (FoI) request made together by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Connected Development (CODE).
Idris briefed that N877 million was spent by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on redistributing of assets as to boost support to pandemic fight.
Also, N500 million was used by the police to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), adding that N17, 865.09 paid as bank charges.
SERAP and CODE after lauding the Accountant General, requested that he answers to other questions as contained in the FoI letter, which posed questions on projects the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 spent N22 billion on, as well as list beneficiaries of the project.
They said further that regular Nigerian citizens donated between N1 and N100 million to help support government’s efforts even as they were like the poorest and mostly affected by the pandemic.
Continuing, they said that the N36.3 billion entire donations received, Nigerians and companies through different accounts, made total contributions of N1.4 billion, N536 million donated through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
“Nigeria’s China General Chambers of Commerce (CGCC) donated N48 million, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, N70 million, while the Petroleum Equalisation Management Board, N50 million.
The groups added that additional information be provided for money spent within seven days or legal actions will further be taken by them.