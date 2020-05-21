COVID19: FG To Set Up Committee On Economic Reopening Evaluation

The Nigerian Government on Thursday announced a committee will be set to evaluate reopening the country’s economy.
The economy has been partially open since the lockdown easing started.
The National Economic Council came to this conclusion after a meeting on Thursday.
Governors that attended the meeting admitted that the vaccum of cooperation during the initial stages of the pandemic between the States and Abuja has been resolved.
President Buhari also maintained that the Governor’s and the Presidential Task Force must work on finding the next steps on dealing with the pandemic.
This was due to the fact that States all had different approaches to solving their selective issues.
The Governors and PTF both agreed to work on joint guidelines dealing with Covid-19.