COVID19: Florida Records Over 10,000 New Infections In One Day

The state of Florida, United States(US) broke records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

Reuters reported that recent outbreaks of the deadly virus in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona have pushed statistics in the United States to an all-time high, as cases rise at rates not seen since April.

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

In June, Florida infections rose by 168% or over 95,000 new cases. The percent of tests coming back positive has skyrocketed to 15% from 4% at the end of May.

To contain the outbreak, Florida has closed bars and some beaches but the governor has resisted requiring masks statewide in public or reimposing a lockdown.