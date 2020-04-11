COVID19 Forces Italy To Extend Nationwide Lockdown For Another 3 Weeks

Italy has extended its nationwide lockdown for another three weeks until May 3, according to data storyteller, Norbert Elekes.

The decision reflects a pattern playing out in many parts of Europe as health officials and politicians warn against letting up too early on restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus and avoid a second wave of infections.

As deaths surpassed 100,000 worldwide on Friday, the absence of public Easter holiday celebrations in Europe underscored the pandemic’s decimating impact on public life and business. Italy, Spain, France and the U.K. reported more than 3,000 new virus-linked deaths over the latest 24-hour period.