COVID19: Former DG of Nigerian Law School Dies from Corona Virus Complications in the UK

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School , Dr. Koleade Abayomi has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the deadly Corona virus.

the Body of Senior Advocates Of Nigeria(BOSAN) released a statement which was read by the BOSAN secretary Seyi Sowemimo SAN on Thursday April 2nd.

“The BOSAN Secretariat wishes to announce the death of Dr Koleade A. Abayomi SAN, OON, who died in the early hours of today, 2nd of April, 2020 in London. We deeply mourn the sad loss of our departed colleague and pray that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.” the statement from BOSAN reads

Abayomi was born on the 20th of August, 1940, and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1966. He was admitted to the Inner Bar in 2005. He taught at the Nigerian Law School and rose to the position of Director-General in November 2004. He’s survived by his wife, children and great grandchildren.