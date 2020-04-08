COVID19: Former Lagos State Governorship Candidate, Gbadamosi and Naira Marley To Be Arraigned In Court Today

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and former Lagos state governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife have been granted bail.

They had turned themselves in for questioning at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba on Monday April 6 and were detained afterwards.

This is coming days after they and a couple of other persons had attended the birthday party of JJC Skillz on Sunday April 5th. This was in violation of the ‘sit at home’ order by the Lagos state government.

The lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 delayed their arraignment at the state magistrate court on Tuesday April 7.

It has been confirmed that the Lagos state police command has granted them bail and they would be arraigned in court Today Wednesday April 8.

Recall that party host JJC Skillz and his wife, Funke Akindele were sentenced to 14 days of community service and 100k fine each by a Lagos State Magistrate Court for violating the social distancing order.