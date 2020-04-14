COVID19: France Extends Lockdown to One Month as Death Toll Hits 15,000

The French Government have extended the nation wide lockdown for another month as the death toll hit 15,000 in the country. The lockdown which initially started on the 17th of march will continue strictly until May 11.

This was announced by the French President, Emmanuel Macron on the Monday 13th of April at the Elyśee Palace in Paris. Macron apologized for not being prepared to control the Covid19 outbreak in the country but assured his citizens that the lockdown will be relaxed a little by Mayy 11, if they adhere strictly to the lockdown rules.

“The epidemic is starting to slow down. The results are there. Thanks to your efforts, everyday we have made progress

“Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected

”There has been problems with everything from the supply of masks to protective gel, and that health workers “did not have enough protective equipment

“Mistakes were made. “Were we sufficiently prepared? Obviously not – no one is prepared for a crisis of this magnitude

“We’ll end up winning,

“But we’ll need to live with the virus for a few months.” Macron said

Since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic, France has been the third hardest hit country in Europe after Italy and Spain with 136,779 confirmed cases and 15,000 deaths.