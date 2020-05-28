COVID19: France To Reopen Bars And Restaurants In Phase 2 Of Lockdown Easing

The Prime Minister of France, Édouard Phillips announced on Thursday that France will head to phase 2 of lockdown easing from June 2nd.
The Prime Minister announced Paris has left the ” red” hot spot zone for Coronavirus.
The Paris area is now in the ” orange” spot compared to other regions of France in the ” green” spot.
He assured that freedoms will return back to French citizens and promised less bans on movement. He also assured the government will pay close attention to Paris as Lockdown gets eased.
Meanwhile in the green zones, the major restrictions will be a social distance of 1 Metre between tables as bars and restaurants allowed to open.
In the Parisian ” orange” spot, restaurants and bars are only allowed to operate their outdoor terraces.
Over 28,500 people have died in France since the Pandemic started with 146,000 confirmed cases so far.