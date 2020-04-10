COVID19: French Doctor Reveals Positive Results Of New Chloroquine Tests on 1061 Patients

Marseille based microbiologist, Professor Didier Raoult revealed the results of a new Hydroxychloroquine tests involving 1061 COVID-19 patients.

It shows that 91.7% of patients treated with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Azithromycin (AZ), were completely cured of the viral infection with 10 days.

The key findings in the new study revealed that there was no cardiac toxicity.

Below is a breakdown of the result.

– A total of 973 patients which constitutes 91.7% of the number of tested patients were completely cured.

– 46 patients (4.3%) didn’t respond well to the treatment.

– 10 of the 46 patients who didn’t respond well to treatment were transferred to intensive care units

– 5 patients (0.47%) who were within the age range of 74-95 years died.

– 31 of the 46 patients required 10 days of hospitalization or more.

The interpretation given to the results shows that immediately after diagnosis, it is safe and effective to commence treatment of COVID-19 with the HCQ-AZ combination. Upon commencement of treatment, it prevents worsening of condition as it clears the coronavirus persistence and in most cases, makes it no more contagious.