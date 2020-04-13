COVID19: FriesLand Campina Donates 47,500 Family Packs of Peak Milk and 3Crown Milk to Support Low Income Families

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has announced that they received 47,500 family packs of Peak Milk and 3 Crown Milk from fries land campina, a food security and Innovation company that specializes in dairy based products and its sustainability.

This was announced by the Ministry via the official twitter account on April 13th 2020. Stating that the Honourable Minister, Mrs Sadiya Farouk had received the package.

The Ministry further stated that the package was a support to low income Families and boost their nutrition, the Minister thanked the company and assured them that the items will be distributed to these families.

“HM, @Sadiya_farouq received the delivery of 47,500 family packs of @PeakMilk and @3CrownsMilk from @FrieslndCampina to the Ministry for distribution to low income families to support their nutritional needs. The HM thanked the company for their support and assured them that the items will be distributed to the intended recipients”. @FMHDSD tweeted