COVID19: Full Breakdown of Confirmed Cases In Lagos State

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has according to Local Government Areas (LGAs), given a breakdown of the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lagos state.

He said that 17 out of the 20 LGAs had recorded cases of the viral disease. He revealed this on Sunday, April 19 while giving the COVID-19 situation report of the state.

See below a breakdown of confirmed cases according to LGAs.

Surulere – 6

Somolu – 8

Oshodi/Isolo – 7

Mushin – 7

Lagos Mainland – 107

Lagos Island – 2

Kosofe – 11

Ikorodu – 4

Ikeja – 41

Ifako/Ijaiye – 2

Ibeju Lekki – 1

Eti Osa – 85

Badagry – 2

Apapa – 2

Amuwo Odofin – 5

Alimosho – 15

Agege – 1

Ajeromi/Ifelodun – 0

Epe – 0

Ojo – 0

He further revealed that 70 percent of the cases were males and 30 percent were female.

This was the situation of things before the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced additional 70 cases Yesterday evening, 11:50pm.