COVID19: Funke Akindele To Appear In Court Today For Violating Social Distancing Order

Actress Funke Akindele is set to appear in court today after she was arrested for organizing a house party in honour of her husband birthday amid coronavirus social distancing.

The mother of 2 was arrested after she had humbly admitted what she did was wrong, in a video posted on her Instagram page, thereby apologizing to Nigerians who felt misled because she organized a gathering that had in attendance Naira Marley, after preaching social distancing.

This morning, Youth Advocate, Oluyemi Fasipe took to his twitter handle, YemieFash, to confirm the arraignment of Funke.

He tweeted:

“Funke Akindele will appear in court today for violating social distancing directive caused by #COVID19, her husband JJC is on the run showing his running skills.”

