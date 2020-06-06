0 comments

COVID19: G20 Promises More Than $21 Billion To Fight The Virus

by on June 6, 2020
 

The Group 20 Richest and emerging nations (G20), posted to support the fight against coronavirus with over $21 Billion, the group announced on Saturday.

The group said in a statement that the member nations have coordinated global efforts to support the fight against the pandemic.

” To date, G20 member and invited countries have pledged over $21 Billion to support the funding in global health”.

The group called for Private Sector to help reduce the financial gap valued at over $8 Billion to fight the virus back in April.

Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair has already pledged $500 Million to combat the global efforts. They promised $150 Million to the coalition for epidemic preparedness and Innovation, $150 Million to the global alliance for vaccines and immunization and $200 for other health organisations.

READ  Cameroon Govt Warns Herbalists Who Claim To Cure #COVID19, To Infect Them With Virus

Covid-19 Update


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 