COVID19: G20 Promises More Than $21 Billion To Fight The Virus

The Group 20 Richest and emerging nations (G20), posted to support the fight against coronavirus with over $21 Billion, the group announced on Saturday.
The group said in a statement that the member nations have coordinated global efforts to support the fight against the pandemic.
” To date, G20 member and invited countries have pledged over $21 Billion to support the funding in global health”.
The group called for Private Sector to help reduce the financial gap valued at over $8 Billion to fight the virus back in April.
Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair has already pledged $500 Million to combat the global efforts. They promised $150 Million to the coalition for epidemic preparedness and Innovation, $150 Million to the global alliance for vaccines and immunization and $200 for other health organisations.