COVID19: Germany Embraces Change, See New Seating Arrangement In Berlin Cinema Theatre

Few weeks ago, German Chancellor Angela Merkel approved the easing on lockdown restrictions. The infection rate curve had flattened out depicting that the goal of slowing the spread of coronavirus had been achieved.

Merkel announced that all shops can be reopened as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Prior to this, as part of the easing of lockdown process, playgrounds, churches and cultural institutions such as museums and zoos that had been shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to resume their normal activities.

After a two-month suspension of footballing activities, the German Bundesliga football resumed on the Saturday, May 16 after the German Government had given the green light to resume. They have already played three rounds of games behind closed doors with the absence of football fans.

In agreement with the government, all federal states of Germany, will take control of timing the reopening.

As one of the practice of limiting the spread of the novel virus, social distancing cannot be overemphasized as is evident in one of the Cinema theatres situated in Berlin, Germany.

See photo below.

Some seats have been removed to encourage and ensure social distancing.

The country has already adapted to the realities of COVID-19 and are already thinking of ways to help people live as close to normal lives as possible despite the outbreak.

According to the German government, against all the measures deployed so far, should there be a new surge in COVID-19 infections, an emergency brake will be applied.

Germany has recorded a total number of 181,288 COVID-19 cases with 162,800 recoveries and 8,498 deaths.