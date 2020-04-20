COVID19: Germany Rattles China with £130billion Invoice For ‘Coronavirus Damages’

Germany has just dropped a bombshell which has left the world talking, by issuing China a £130billion bill.

In what is a rare attack, popular German newspaper, Bild published the itemized invoice titled “What China owes us”.

The breakdown of the invoice is as follows:

– Charges for lost tourism revenue: €27 billion

– Losses incurred by the German film industry: €7.2 billion

– Losses by the German airline, Lufthansa: €1 million/hour

– Losses incurred by German small businesses: €50 billion

This amounted to a total of 149 billion euros. This, they stated that Beijing owes Berlin.

This is coming after the likes of United States of America, United Kingdom and France had launched scathing attacks on China, where the virus emanated from, blaming them for the troubles the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

As expected, China did not receive well, the message sent from Germany. They accused Germany of an act which they claimed will lead to Xenophobia and Nationalism.

In response to this, a senior officer of the German Bild Newspaper, Julian Reichelt reiterated their stance on why China should pay for the damages the novel viral disease has done worldwide.

He accused the Xi Jinping’s government of withholding information on the virus when questions were being asked, because they felt embarrassed and now the world is paying dearly for their lack of transparency.