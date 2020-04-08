COVID19: Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Declares Free Water And Stable Power Supply For Citizens

Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, has announced that his government will ensure citizens get free water and uninterrupted power supply as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that on March 30, he directed that two of the most populous parts of Ghana, Kumasi and Accra should be temporarily locked down for two weeks.

In the broadcast, where the President Akufo-Addo announced the special intervention packages, he said the water bills of its citizens for three months; April, May and June will be covered by the government.

He also assured some communities in the country that had complained about lack of water to wash their hands properly as has been advised, that some water companies have been contracted to provide water to them.

Another encouraging development was the promise of uninterrupted electricity supply.

The President also announced that all health workers treating COVID-19 patients would in addition to receiving a 50 percent salary increment, would not be taxed on their salaries for the next 3 months.

Watch a video of his broadcast below.