COVID19: Give One Month Free Viewing — Festus Keyamo Asks DSTV And Startimes

March 31, 2020
 

The Honourable Minister Of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN took to his twitter account to Urge @DstvNg and @StarTimes_Ng to extend existing subscriptions of Nigerian workers during this Pandemic.

Keyamo stated that the existing subscriptions should be extended with at least a month for free as a form of their (@DSTVng and @StarTimes_Ng) own contribution to help workers on lockdown.

“As one of the Minsters entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian Workers , I politely urge @DstvNg and @StarTimes_Ng to extend all existing subscriptions by at least one month, free of charge as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigeran workers at this time of lockdown” the Honourable Minister stated

Keyamo further urged all Network Services Providers: @MTNNG, @9mobileng, @AirtelNigeria , @GloWorld to give Nigerian workers some token of airtime and data to help them reach out to loved ones and authorities incase of emergencies.

“I would also urge @MTNNG, @9mobileng, @AirtelNigeria, @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token of airtime and data to ease their pain & to ensure that communication with individuals and authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy” keyamo said

Health, Local, Nation, Nigeria


Osaherun Ighile


