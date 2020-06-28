COVID19: Global Cases Surpass 10 Million

Over 10 Million cases have been reported so far of the Covid-19 pandemic according to a Reuters tally.
The virus was first confirmed in January and killed nearly half a million people reached the milestone in Six Months.
The WHO says the 10 Million figure is nearly double the annual influenza cases recorded every year.
Even though some countries are easing Lockdown restrictions and preparing to adapt until a vaccine is available, a lot of countries are still recording a rise in cases worrying experts that this may continue until 2021.
The Reuters tally gets it source from recorded Government data around the world and reveals Europe, Latin America and North America each account for 25% of the cases followed by Asia at 11% and Middle East at 9%.
The virus first recorded in Wuhan in January 10 has since spread around the world with India and Brazil recording over 10k cases a day.
Analysts expect the South American death toll to rise to 380,000 by October.
Testing capacity is still majorly an advantage in first world economies as China concludes testing 300,000 people a day in Beijing after a rebound of cases were linked to a wholesale food market.
The United States has recorded the highest number of cases at 2.5 Million and has also recorded a rebound in cases after initially slowing the spread in May.