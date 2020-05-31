COVID19: Global Cases Surpass 6 Million

Global cases of the COVID19 pandemic surpassed 6 Million on Saturday.
This is coming as Latin American deaths reached 50, 000 while United states has recorded over 100,000 deaths.
Globally deaths have surpassed 367,000. It is widely believed that the actual number could be much higher as many developing nations lack the testing ability of first world nations and a good number of deaths happened at homes.
In January, the first 50 cases were reported in the city of Wuhan in China and the first 1 million cases were recorded on April 1st, since then a million cases gets recorded every 2 weeks.
Most countries have implemented lockdown to control the spread, schools and vision are expected to reopen in most of Western Europe from June.
Nigeria currently has 9,855 confirmed cases and 273 deaths.