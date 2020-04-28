COVID19: Gov Akeredolu Debunks Reports Of Rejecting Bags Of Rice From Regime

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked reports of rejecting some bags of rice sent to the state by the Muhammadu Bubari-led regime as part of the palliatives to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported on Monday that Ondo State Government rejected some expired bags of rice, from the 1,800 bags sent to the state by the Federal Government.

Governor Akeredolu was alleged to have ordered the return of some bags of rice sent to the state by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, as they were found to have expired.

He, however countered the report in a tweet via his official handle.

Akeredolu who disclosed that the report of rejecting the bags of rice is false, admitted that they discarded some bags of rice after they were found not to be suitable for consumption.

In his words:

“A lot of news making the rounds that we rejected rice from the FG. This is false. At no time did we reject anything from the FG. We nonetheless have experienced similar issues experienced by other states with some of the bags. Those not suitable for consumption will be discarded.”

