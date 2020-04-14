COVID19: Gov. Ayade Opposes Lock Down Extension, Says Hunger Will be the Next Deadly Virus

Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade has opposed the Regimes decision to extend the lockdown, which was issued by the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari Buhari yesterday during the Nation’s broadcast.

In a statement released by Mr Christian Ita,the Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the Governor, Ayade stated that protecting the lives of citizens without protecting their livelihoods will be a disaster, because they will suffer from hunger and hunger related diseases

The Governor who recently ordered cross River state civil servants back to work , also encouraged the residents of cross river that the Government will make efforts to curtail the spread of the disease to the State .

“So, we will do all we can to curtail the pandemic from spreading to our state and protect lives too, but protection of lives without the protection of livelihoods is a complete imbalance. There must be a holy matrimony between protection of lives and protection of livelihoods.

“Some of our brothers and sisters depend on daily work. If you carry blocks for a living, the day you are stopped from going to work, there will be no money to feed the children.

“We are preparing ourselves for the post coronavirus era when the planting season is just coming with the onset of the rains.

“We have prepared ourselves to be the biggest rice producers in the country with the Ogoja rice mill which is the most professional and the first vitaminized rice mill in Africa, and is currently undergoing a dry test and by May we should be ready to start milling.” Ayade said