COVID19: Gov Bala Mohammed Recovers, Tests Negative

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Governor confirmed his health status in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @SenBalaMohammed, on Thursday.
He announced his recovery from the disease about two weeks after he tested positive.
He tweeted:
“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi.
“My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the @NCDCgov.“