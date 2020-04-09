COVID19: Gov Bala Mohammed Recovers, Tests Negative

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has recovered and tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Governor confirmed his health status in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @SenBalaMohammed, on Thursday.

He announced his recovery from the disease about two weeks after he tested positive.

He tweeted:

“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi.

“My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the @NCDCgov.“

My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the @NCDCgov. — Senator Bala A. Mohammed (@SenBalaMohammed) April 9, 2020