COVID19: Gov Buni And His Deputy Take The Lead In Donating Half Of Their Salaries To Fight Coronavirus In Yobe state

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana have directed that half of their salaries be used to fight coronavirus in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff to the governor, the Head of Service and the members of the State Executive Council, also donated half of their salaries to the state’s COVID-19 Support Fund. This was revealed by the State’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego

All permanent secretaries, chief executive of boards and parastatals, permanent members of Commissions, including the Local Government Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Teaching Service Board, Science and Technical Schools Board, State Independent Electoral Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Board, Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Bureau For Public Procurement, Civil Service Commission, and the Pilgrims Welfare Commission, as well as the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) who are currently in charge of the 17 local government councils will also donate 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The statement read;

“The State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, his deputy, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Isa and 22 other members of the House of Assembly are also putting their shoulders behind the effort by donating 50 percent of their basic salaries.

“The State’s judiciary is also chipping in with the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi making available 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to convert COVID-19.

“As the work goes on across sectors and communities, the Yobe COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee under the leadership of Governor Buni and his Deputy calls on the sons and daughters of Yobe State both within and outside the country, members of the business community, organisations, and philanthropists to do their part as well, by donating to the Yobe COVID-19 Support Fund through the following bank account: Yobe State COVID-19 Support

Account Number 1022751510

Bank UBA.

“The committee also reminds people across the state to continue to exercise social distancing, observe excellent respiratory etiquette, wash their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, stay at home most of the time, and pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) to provide a way out of the COVID-19 global pandemic.”