COVID19: Gov El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative twice.

The governor’s wife Hadiza Isma El-Rufai made the announcement via Twitter.

“Dear Tweeps,

“I’m very happy to let you know that my husband, the governor of Kaduna State, has tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“Thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

“May God heal all those who are still COVID-19 positive.”

Recall that the governor on March 28, announced that he had tested positive to the viral disease after he submitted samples for test.

On Monday, El-Rufai sharing a picture of himself in attendance of the daily virtual meeting of the state’s committee on COVID-19, debunked rumours in circulation that he was in an Intensive Care Unit in Lagos. He shared a picture of himself.

He tweeted:

“KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe. Since there is fake news circulating that I am in ICU in Lagos, an ICU picture will help! NAE”

KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe. Since there is fake news circulating that I am in ICU in Lagos, an ICU picture will help! NAE pic.twitter.com/J7FyJ6Py02 — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) April 20, 2020

Barely two days later, he has fully recovered and congratulatory messages have starting flooding in.

According to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), a total number of 9 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kaduna State. 6 of them have been discharged.