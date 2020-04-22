0 comments

#COVID19: Gov El-Rufai Recovers From Coronavirus

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative twice.

The governor’s wife Hadiza Isma El-Rufai made the announcement via Twitter.

“Dear Tweeps,

“I’m very happy to let you know that my husband, the governor of Kaduna State, has tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“Thank you for your prayers and good wishes.

“May God heal all those who are still COVID-19 positive.”

Recall that the governor on March 28, announced that he had tested positive to the viral disease after he submitted samples for test.

On Monday, El-Rufai sharing a picture of himself in attendance of the daily virtual meeting of the state’s committee on COVID-19, debunked rumours in circulation that he was in an Intensive Care Unit in Lagos. He shared a picture of himself.

He tweeted:

“KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe. Since there is fake news circulating that I am in ICU in Lagos, an ICU picture will help! NAE”

Barely two days later, he has fully recovered and congratulatory messages have starting flooding in.

According to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), a total number of 9 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kaduna State. 6 of them have been discharged.

