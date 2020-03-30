COVID19: Gov Ganduje Declares One Day Praying And Fasting In Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has declared a one-day fasting and prayer in his state as part of measures being deployed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Ganduje, on Sunday March 29, during the inauguration of the fund-raising committee on COVID-19 made the announcement.

He said that Kano is quite fortunate as they are yet to record a single case despite having over 90 cases recorded in Nigeria.

He asked that the praying and fasting should commence today, March 30.

Ganduje stated his belief that prayer is the best form of defence against the COVID-19 and also pleaded with retired health workers in the state should help in the fight against the virus.

He pleaded:

“I call on Kano people to observe fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state. I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease.”

He also took cognisance of the fact that there are those who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying moment.

He continued:

“While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic, there are some groups of people who cannot earn a living, who must go out to fend for their families.

“That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects.”