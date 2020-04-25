#COVID19: Gov. Makinde Talks Reopening Of State Secretariat, Palliatives Sharing, Distribution Of Face Masks Among Others In Press Briefing.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde in a press briefing today which he conducted immediately after a previous meeting with the Oyo State Task Force addressed issues related to the Covid19 lockdown in the state.
The Governor took to his Twitter handle to share the decisions taken by the task to help curb the spread of the virus, better the livelihood of indigenes as well as provide support during the lockdown .
Gov. Makinde stated that the State Secretariat will be reopening but only civil servant in level 13 and above with personal offices will be allowed access. He said that all gates will be locked except one gate that will serve as entrance and exit for the workers.
Makinde also talked about the dusk to dawn curfew in the state, which will be relaxed from 7om to 5am in order to accommodate farmers as it is planting season. He stated that Covid19 compliant guidelines will be provided for markets and that only the markets that meet up to the guidelines will be permitted to open.
The State Governor mentioned that the Palliatives for Oyo State indegenes are ready and will be shared from next week. Also face masks will be distributed to market sellers, civil servants and artisans. The Governor said that the Government will be doing an upgrade of isolation Centres while patients those Centres will be relocated to other centres.
Makinde commended the Minister of health for the work they’ve been doing and also thanked Oyo State indegenes for their cooperation during the lockdown and advised them to obey the instructions of the taskforce. See Gov. Makinde tweeted below