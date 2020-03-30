COVID19: Gov Obiano Asks Regime To Release N1bn To Anambra State To Prevent The Spread of Coronavirus

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano has asked the Regime to release N1 billion to his government to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus into his state.

The Governor, in a statement said that Anambra state which is yet to record any case of covid-19, was at risk in view of the multitude of people in its numerous markets and the peripatetic nature of the people who have been helping in the rapid development of all parts of Nigeria.

He said:

“We have as many as 63 major markets in the state, including the Onitsha main market, which is the largest market in West Africa.

“The markets are always full of millions of people from different countries in West and Central Africa, thereby making our people vulnerable.”

The statement also read that a special account called ‘Anambra State COVID-19’, was created for donations from well meaning individuals to assist the government grapple with the grave challenges of the coronavirus.